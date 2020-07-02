Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,132 deaths, 109,338 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,338.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,338 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,132 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 7,786 new tests performed with a total of 860,936 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 195 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,338.

861 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 73,613 tests reported.

There are also 51 new deaths reported for a total of 8,132.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 158

Total Cases: 104,016

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 7,918

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 37

Total Cases: 5,322

New Deaths: 35

Total Deaths: 214

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,039

Suffolk: 19,892

Essex: 16,176

Worcester: 12,407

Norfolk: 9,200

Plymouth: 8,707

Bristol: 8,264

Hampden: 6,812

Barnstable: 1,547

Hampshire: 969

Berkshire: 600

Franklin: 372

Unknown: 287

Dukes: 49

Nantucket: 17

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,843

20-29: 15,216

30-39: 16,466

40-49: 15,581

50-59: 17,304

60-69: 14,095

70-79: 9,466

80+: 15,093

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.