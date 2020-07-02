Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,132 deaths, 109,338 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,338.
According to the DPH, 7,786 new tests performed with a total of 860,936 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 195 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,338.
861 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 73,613 tests reported.
There are also 51 new deaths reported for a total of 8,132.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 158
- Total Cases: 104,016
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 7,918
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 37
- Total Cases: 5,322
- New Deaths: 35
- Total Deaths: 214
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,039
- Suffolk: 19,892
- Essex: 16,176
- Worcester: 12,407
- Norfolk: 9,200
- Plymouth: 8,707
- Bristol: 8,264
- Hampden: 6,812
- Barnstable: 1,547
- Hampshire: 969
- Berkshire: 600
- Franklin: 372
- Unknown: 287
- Dukes: 49
- Nantucket: 17
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,843
- 20-29: 15,216
- 30-39: 16,466
- 40-49: 15,581
- 50-59: 17,304
- 60-69: 14,095
- 70-79: 9,466
- 80+: 15,093
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.