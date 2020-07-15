Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,152 deaths, 106,128 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 142 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,128.

According to the Department of Public Health, 10,424 new tests were performed with a total of 982,494 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

884 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 82,409 total tests reported.

There are also 27 new deaths reported for a total of 8,152 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 142

Total Cases: 106,128

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 8,152

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 75

Total Cases: 6,219

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 216

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,652

Suffolk: 20,411

Essex: 16,564

Worcester: 12,724

Norfolk: 9,560

Plymouth: 8,832

Bristol: 8,558

Hampden: 7,056

Barnstable: 1,593

Hampshire: 1,012

Berkshire: 615

Franklin: 385

Unknown: 303

Dukes: 57

Nantucket: 25

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,229

20-29: 15,977

30-39: 16,964

40-49: 15,996

50-59: 17,727

60-69: 14,403

70-79: 9,574

80+: 15,206

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.