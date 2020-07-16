Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,163 deaths, 106,271 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 143 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,271.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,880 new tests were performed with a total of 995,374 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

1,189 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 83,598 total tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,163 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 143

Total Cases: 106,271

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 8,163

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 91

Total Cases: 6,310

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 217

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,685

Suffolk: 20,445

Essex: 16,596

Worcester: 12,738

Norfolk: 9,588

Plymouth: 8,847

Bristol: 8,593

Hampden: 7,077

Barnstable: 1,596

Hampshire: 1,015

Berkshire: 616

Franklin: 386

Unknown: 317

Dukes: 57

Nantucket: 25

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,268

20-29: 16,054

30-39: 16,987

40-49: 16,022

50-59: 17,759

60-69: 14,415

70-79: 9,592

80+: 15,206

