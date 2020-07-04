1  of  2
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,172 deaths, 109,838 total cases
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,172 deaths, 109,838 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,838.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,838 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,172 deaths on Saturday.

According to the DPH, 7,940 new tests performed with a total of 880,320 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 210 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,838.

704 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 75,302 tests reported.

There are also 23 new deaths reported for a total of 8,172.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 163
  • Total Cases: 104,391
  • New Deaths: 23
  • Total Deaths: 7,958

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 47
  • Total Cases: 5,447
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 214

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 24,115
  • Suffolk: 19,972
  • Essex: 16,235
  • Worcester: 12,481
  • Norfolk: 9,260
  • Plymouth: 8,734
  • Bristol: 8,311
  • Hampden: 6,861
  • Barnstable: 1,553
  • Hampshire: 982
  • Berkshire: 602
  • Franklin: 373
  • Unknown: 291
  • Dukes: 50
  • Nantucket: 18

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,895
  • 20-29: 15,360
  • 30-39: 16,542
  • 40-49: 15,648
  • 50-59: 17,374
  • 60-69: 14,137
  • 70-79: 9,488
  • 80+: 15,124

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

