Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,183 deaths, 109,974 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,974.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,974 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,183 deaths on Sunday.

According to the DPH, 5,893 new tests performed with a total of 886,213 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 136 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,974.

334 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 75,636 tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,183.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 111

Total Cases: 104,502

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 7,968

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 25

Total Cases: 5,472

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,153

Suffolk: 19,985

Essex: 16,254

Worcester: 12,499

Norfolk: 9,273

Plymouth: 8,740

Bristol: 8,321

Hampden: 6,870

Barnstable: 1,557

Hampshire: 985

Berkshire: 602

Franklin: 373

Unknown: 291

Dukes: 51

Nantucket: 20

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,908

20-29: 15,386

30-39: 16,563

40-49: 15,666

50-59: 17,387

60-69: 14,164

70-79: 9,494

80+: 15,136

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.