Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,183 deaths, 109,974 total cases

2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,974.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,974 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,183 deaths on Sunday.

According to the DPH, 5,893 new tests performed with a total of 886,213 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 136 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,974.

334 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 75,636 tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,183.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 111
  • Total Cases: 104,502
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 7,968

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 25
  • Total Cases: 5,472
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 24,153
  • Suffolk: 19,985
  • Essex: 16,254
  • Worcester: 12,499
  • Norfolk: 9,273
  • Plymouth: 8,740
  • Bristol: 8,321
  • Hampden: 6,870
  • Barnstable: 1,557
  • Hampshire: 985
  • Berkshire: 602
  • Franklin: 373
  • Unknown: 291
  • Dukes: 51
  • Nantucket: 20

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 5,908
  • 20-29: 15,386
  • 30-39: 16,563
  • 40-49: 15,666
  • 50-59: 17,387
  • 60-69: 14,164
  • 70-79: 9,494
  • 80+: 15,136

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

