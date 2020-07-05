Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,183 deaths, 109,974 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,974.
The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,974 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,183 deaths on Sunday.
According to the DPH, 5,893 new tests performed with a total of 886,213 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 136 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,974.
334 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 75,636 tests reported.
There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,183.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 111
- Total Cases: 104,502
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 7,968
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 25
- Total Cases: 5,472
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 215
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,153
- Suffolk: 19,985
- Essex: 16,254
- Worcester: 12,499
- Norfolk: 9,273
- Plymouth: 8,740
- Bristol: 8,321
- Hampden: 6,870
- Barnstable: 1,557
- Hampshire: 985
- Berkshire: 602
- Franklin: 373
- Unknown: 291
- Dukes: 51
- Nantucket: 20
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,908
- 20-29: 15,386
- 30-39: 16,563
- 40-49: 15,666
- 50-59: 17,387
- 60-69: 14,164
- 70-79: 9,494
- 80+: 15,136
