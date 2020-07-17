Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,184 deaths, 106,487 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,487.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,821 new tests were performed with a total of 1,008,195 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

941 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 84,539 total tests reported.

There are also 21 new deaths reported for a total of 8,184 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 216

Total Cases: 106,487

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 8,184

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 82

Total Cases: 6,392

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 218

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,738

Suffolk: 20,499

Essex: 16,632

Worcester: 12,762

Norfolk: 9,612

Plymouth: 8,865

Bristol: 8,637

Hampden: 7,100

Barnstable: 1,603

Hampshire: 1,026

Berkshire: 618

Franklin: 389

Unknown: 316

Dukes: 57

Nantucket: 25

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,318

20-29: 16,136

30-39: 17,039

40-49: 16,058

50-59: 17,802

60-69: 14,439

70-79: 9,606

80+: 15,208

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.