Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,201 deaths, 106,664 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,664.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,064 new tests were performed with a total of 1,020,259 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

1,084 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 85,623 total tests reported.

There are also 17 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 8,201 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 177

Total Cases: 106,664

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 8,201

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 182

Total Cases: 6,574

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 218

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,809

Suffolk: 20,555

Essex: 16,710

Worcester: 12,802

Norfolk: 9,658

Plymouth: 8,868

Bristol: 8,653

Hampden: 7,120

Barnstable: 1,612

Hampshire: 1,033

Berkshire: 622

Franklin: 391

Unknown: 319

Dukes: 59

Nantucket: 27

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,364

20-29: 16,216

30-39: 17,102

40-49: 16,107

50-59: 17,856

60-69: 14,474

70-79: 9,630

80+: 15,215

