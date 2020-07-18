Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,201 deaths, 106,664 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,664.
According to the Department of Public Health, 12,064 new tests were performed with a total of 1,020,259 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.
1,084 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 85,623 total tests reported.
There are also 17 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 8,201 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 177
- Total Cases: 106,664
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 8,201
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 182
- Total Cases: 6,574
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 218
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,809
- Suffolk: 20,555
- Essex: 16,710
- Worcester: 12,802
- Norfolk: 9,658
- Plymouth: 8,868
- Bristol: 8,653
- Hampden: 7,120
- Barnstable: 1,612
- Hampshire: 1,033
- Berkshire: 622
- Franklin: 391
- Unknown: 319
- Dukes: 59
- Nantucket: 27
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,364
- 20-29: 16,216
- 30-39: 17,102
- 40-49: 16,107
- 50-59: 17,856
- 60-69: 14,474
- 70-79: 9,630
- 80+: 15,215
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.