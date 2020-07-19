Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,213 deaths, 106,882 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 218 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 106,882.

According to the Department of Public Health, 13,624 new tests were performed with a total of 1,033,883 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

542 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 86,165 total tests reported.

There are also 12 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 8,213 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 218

Total Cases: 106,882

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 8,213

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 78

Total Cases: 6,652

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 218

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,886

Suffolk: 20,601

Essex: 16,733

Worcester: 12,830

Norfolk: 9,699

Plymouth: 8,889

Bristol: 8,681

Hampden: 7,140

Barnstable: 1,622

Hampshire: 1,039

Berkshire: 623

Franklin: 391

Unknown: 314

Dukes: 59

Nantucket: 27

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,405

20-29: 16,296

30-39: 17,146

40-49: 16,145

50-59: 17,900

60-69: 14,506

70-79: 9,642

80+: 15,230

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.