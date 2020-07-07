Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,213 deaths, 110,338 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 110,338.
Beginning Monday, the daily reports have changed to focus on confirmed cases in the state and has separated the confirmed and probable cases. The numbers below show the confirmed and probable combined.
The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,799 confirmed cases and 5,539 probable cases, a total of 110,338 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,213 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 7,782 new tests were performed with a total of 901,221 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.
295 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 76,090 total tests reported.
There are also 15 new deaths reported for a total of 8,213.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 140
- Total Cases: 104,799
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 7,998
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,243
- Suffolk: 20,048
- Essex: 16,318
- Worcester: 12,534
- Norfolk: 9,306
- Plymouth: 8,757
- Bristol: 8,348
- Hampden: 6,895
- Barnstable: 1,561
- Hampshire: 986
- Berkshire: 604
- Franklin: 373
- Unknown: 294
- Dukes: 51
- Nantucket: 20
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,957
- 20-29: 15,454
- 30-39: 16,645
- 40-49: 15,713
- 50-59: 17,433
- 60-69: 14,202
- 70-79: 9,509
- 80+: 15,154
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.