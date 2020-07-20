Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,214 deaths, 107,056 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 174 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,056.

According to the Department of Public Health, 10,665 new tests were performed with a total of 1,044,548 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

268 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 86,433 total tests reported.

There is also 1 new death reported for a total of 8,214 confirmed cases.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,958

Suffolk: 20,621

Essex: 16,757

Worcester: 12,859

Norfolk: 9,737

Plymouth: 8,894

Bristol: 8,719

Hampden: 7,141

Barnstable: 1,635

Hampshire: 1,049

Berkshire: 624

Franklin: 390

Unknown: 317

Dukes: 59

Nantucket: 29

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,438

20-29: 16,364

30-39: 17,193

40-49: 16,187

50-59: 17,926

60-69: 14,529

70-79: 9,652

80+: 15,233

