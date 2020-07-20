Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,214 deaths, 107,056 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 174 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,056.
According to the Department of Public Health, 10,665 new tests were performed with a total of 1,044,548 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.
268 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 86,433 total tests reported.
There is also 1 new death reported for a total of 8,214 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 174
- Total Cases: 107,056
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 214
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 81
- Total Cases: 6,733
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 219
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,958
- Suffolk: 20,621
- Essex: 16,757
- Worcester: 12,859
- Norfolk: 9,737
- Plymouth: 8,894
- Bristol: 8,719
- Hampden: 7,141
- Barnstable: 1,635
- Hampshire: 1,049
- Berkshire: 624
- Franklin: 390
- Unknown: 317
- Dukes: 59
- Nantucket: 29
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,438
- 20-29: 16,364
- 30-39: 17,193
- 40-49: 16,187
- 50-59: 17,926
- 60-69: 14,529
- 70-79: 9,652
- 80+: 15,233
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.