Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,231 deaths, 107,221 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,221.

According to the Department of Public Health, 7,821 new tests were performed with a total of 1,052,369 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

573 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 87,006 total tests reported.

There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,231 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 165

Total Cases: 107,221

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 8,231

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 79

Total Cases: 6,812

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,011

Suffolk: 20,650

Essex: 16,784

Worcester: 12,894

Norfolk: 9,779

Plymouth: 8,903

Bristol: 8,745

Hampden: 7,152

Barnstable: 1,639

Hampshire: 1,057

Berkshire: 625

Franklin: 390

Unknown: 311

Dukes: 64

Nantucket: 29

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,467

20-29: 16,413

30-39: 17,231

40-49: 16,228

50-59: 17,966

60-69: 14,563

70-79: 9,661

80+: 15,246

