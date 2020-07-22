Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,249 deaths, 107,413 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,413.

According to the Department of Public Health, 10,786 new tests were performed with a total of 1,063,155 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

340 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 87,346 total tests reported.

There are also 18 new deaths reported for a total of 8,249 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 192

Total Cases: 107,413

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 8,249

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 95

Total Cases: 6,907

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,084

Suffolk: 20,678

Essex: 16,815

Worcester: 12,933

Norfolk: 9,821

Plymouth: 8,917

Bristol: 8,761

Hampden: 8,761

Barnstable: 1,644

Hampshire: 1,063

Berkshire: 626

Franklin: 390

Unknown: 315

Dukes: 64

Nantucket: 29

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,516

20-29: 16,476

30-39: 17,286

40-49: 16,260

50-59: 18,010

60-69: 14,580

70-79: 9,677

80+: 15,258

