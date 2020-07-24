Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,265 deaths, 107,683 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,683.

According to the Department of Public Health, 16,133 new tests were performed with a total of 1,079,288 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 1,366 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 88,712 total tests reported.

There are also 16 new deaths reported for a total of 8,265 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 270
  • Total Cases: 107,683
  • New Deaths: 16
  • Total Deaths: 8,265

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 57
  • Total Cases: 6,964
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 25,123
  • Suffolk: 20,732
  • Essex: 16,856
  • Worcester: 12,972
  • Norfolk: 9,849
  • Plymouth: 8,940
  • Bristol: 8,788
  • Hampden: 7,220
  • Barnstable: 1,668
  • Hampshire: 1,065
  • Berkshire: 629
  • Franklin: 391
  • Unknown: 321
  • Dukes: 64
  • Nantucket: 29

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 6,577
  • 20-29: 16,533
  • 30-39: 17,337
  • 40-49: 16,300
  • 50-59: 18,058
  • 60-69: 14,607
  • 70-79: 9,695
  • 80+: 15,283

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

