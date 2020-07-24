Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,265 deaths, 107,683 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,683.

According to the Department of Public Health, 16,133 new tests were performed with a total of 1,079,288 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 1,366 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 88,712 total tests reported.

There are also 16 new deaths reported for a total of 8,265 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 270

Total Cases: 107,683

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 8,265

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 57

Total Cases: 6,964

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,123

Suffolk: 20,732

Essex: 16,856

Worcester: 12,972

Norfolk: 9,849

Plymouth: 8,940

Bristol: 8,788

Hampden: 7,220

Barnstable: 1,668

Hampshire: 1,065

Berkshire: 629

Franklin: 391

Unknown: 321

Dukes: 64

Nantucket: 29

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,577

20-29: 16,533

30-39: 17,337

40-49: 16,300

50-59: 18,058

60-69: 14,607

70-79: 9,695

80+: 15,283

