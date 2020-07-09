Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,268 deaths, 110,897 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 110,897.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 105,138 confirmed cases and 5,759 probable cases, a total of 110,897 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,268 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 9,648 new tests were performed with a total of 920,002 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

1,267 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 78,417 total tests reported.

There are also 25 new deaths reported for a total of 8,268.

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 118

Total Cases: 5,759

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 8th

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,348

Suffolk: 20,172

Essex: 16,379

Worcester: 12,583

Norfolk: 9,384

Plymouth: 8,777

Bristol: 8,399

Hampden: 6,932

Barnstable: 1,566

Hampshire: 993

Berkshire: 609

Franklin: 381

Unknown: 297

Dukes: 55

Nantucket: 22

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,014

20-29: 15,608

30-39: 16,724

40-49: 15,787

50-59: 17,518

60-69: 14,259

70-79: 9,541

80+: 15,174

