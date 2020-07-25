Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,279 deaths, 107,897 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,897.

According to the Department of Public Health, 13,104 new tests were performed with a total of 1,092,392 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 857 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 89,569 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,279 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 214
  • Total Cases: 107,897
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 8,279

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 124
  • Total Cases: 7,088
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 25,190
  • Suffolk: 20,793
  • Essex: 16,883
  • Worcester: 13,019
  • Norfolk: 9,895
  • Plymouth: 8,956
  • Bristol: 8,816
  • Hampden: 7,228
  • Barnstable: 1,680
  • Hampshire: 1,076
  • Berkshire: 636
  • Franklin: 391
  • Unknown: 328
  • Dukes: 64
  • Nantucket: 30

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 6,630
  • 20-29: 16,621
  • 30-39: 17,402
  • 40-49: 16,335
  • 50-59: 18,108
  • 60-69: 14,642
  • 70-79: 9,700
  • 80+: 15,291

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

