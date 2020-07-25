Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,291 deaths, 108,107 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 210 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,107.
According to the Department of Public Health, 11,330 new tests were performed with a total of 1,103,722 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 2,187 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 91,756 total tests reported.
There are also 12 new deaths reported for a total of 8,291 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 210
- Total Cases: 108,107
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 8,291
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 73
- Total Cases: 7,161
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 219
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,250
- Suffolk: 20,827
- Essex: 16,915
- Worcester: 13,059
- Norfolk: 9,934
- Plymouth: 8,967
- Bristol: 8,843
- Hampden: 7,259
- Barnstable: 1,684
- Hampshire: 1,082
- Berkshire: 638
- Franklin: 393
- Unknown: 323
- Dukes: 64
- Nantucket: 30
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,680
- 20-29: 16,687
- 30-39: 17,457
- 40-49: 16,356
- 50-59: 18,151
- 60-69: 14,668
- 70-79: 9,717
- 80+: 15,295
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.