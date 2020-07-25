Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,291 deaths, 108,107 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 210 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,107.

According to the Department of Public Health, 11,330 new tests were performed with a total of 1,103,722 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 2,187 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 91,756 total tests reported.

There are also 12 new deaths reported for a total of 8,291 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 210

Total Cases: 108,107

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 8,291

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 73

Total Cases: 7,161

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,250

Suffolk: 20,827

Essex: 16,915

Worcester: 13,059

Norfolk: 9,934

Plymouth: 8,967

Bristol: 8,843

Hampden: 7,259

Barnstable: 1,684

Hampshire: 1,082

Berkshire: 638

Franklin: 393

Unknown: 323

Dukes: 64

Nantucket: 30

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,680

20-29: 16,687

30-39: 17,457

40-49: 16,356

50-59: 18,151

60-69: 14,668

70-79: 9,717

80+: 15,295

