Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,310 deaths, 108,380 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 273 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,380.
According to the Department of Public Health, 9,780 new tests were performed with a total of 1,113,502 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 703 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 92,459 total tests reported.
There are also 19 new deaths reported for a total of 8,310 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 273
- Total Cases: 108,380
- New Deaths: 19
- Total Deaths: 8,310
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 96
- Total Cases: 7,257
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 219
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,333
- Suffolk: 20,896
- Essex: 16,952
- Worcester: 13,093
- Norfolk: 9,971
- Plymouth: 8,985
- Bristol: 8,882
- Hampden: 7,283
- Barnstable: 1,693
- Hampshire: 1,090
- Berkshire: 643
- Franklin: 396
- Unknown: 325
- Dukes: 64
- Nantucket: 31
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,737
- 20-29: 16,769
- 30-39: 17,531
- 40-49: 16,402
- 50-59: 18,193
- 60-69: 14,707
- 70-79: 9,722
- 80+: 15,315
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.