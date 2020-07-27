Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,317 deaths, 108,562 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,562.
According to the Department of Public Health, 10,291 new tests were performed with a total of 1,123,793 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 205 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 92,664 total tests reported.
There are also 7 new deaths reported for a total of 8,317 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 182
- Total Cases: 108,562
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 8,317
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 107
- Total Cases: 7,364
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 219
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,396
- Suffolk: 20,914
- Essex: 16,990
- Worcester: 13,140
- Norfolk: 10,013
- Plymouth: 9,000
- Bristol: 8,907
- Hampden: 7,309
- Barnstable: 1,698
- Hampshire: 1,095
- Berkshire: 645
- Franklin: 396
- Unknown: 328
- Dukes: 64
- Nantucket: 31
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,790
- 20-29: 16,836
- 30-39: 17,584
- 40-49: 16,432
- 50-59: 18,231
- 60-69: 14,728
- 70-79: 9,736
- 80+: 15,329
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.