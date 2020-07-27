Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,317 deaths, 108,562 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,562.

According to the Department of Public Health, 10,291 new tests were performed with a total of 1,123,793 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 205 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 92,664 total tests reported.

There are also 7 new deaths reported for a total of 8,317 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 182

Total Cases: 108,562

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 8,317

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 107

Total Cases: 7,364

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 219

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,396

Suffolk: 20,914

Essex: 16,990

Worcester: 13,140

Norfolk: 10,013

Plymouth: 9,000

Bristol: 8,907

Hampden: 7,309

Barnstable: 1,698

Hampshire: 1,095

Berkshire: 645

Franklin: 396

Unknown: 328

Dukes: 64

Nantucket: 31

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,790

20-29: 16,836

30-39: 17,584

40-49: 16,432

50-59: 18,231

60-69: 14,728

70-79: 9,736

80+: 15,329

