Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,331 deaths, 108,740 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Tuesday reported 178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,740.

According to the Department of Public Health, 9,881 new tests were performed with a total of 1,133,674 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 460 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 93,124 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,331 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 178

Total Cases: 108,740

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 8,331

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 78

Total Cases: 7,442

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 220

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,429

Suffolk: 20,960

Essex: 17,033

Worcester: 13,166

Norfolk: 10,034

Plymouth: 9,018

Bristol: 8,932

Hampden: 7,326

Barnstable: 1,718

Hampshire: 1,095

Berkshire: 647

Franklin: 398

Unknown: 327

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 34

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,817

20-29: 16,908

30-39: 17,627

40-49: 16,467

50-59: 18,272

60-69: 14,745

70-79: 9,746

80+: 15,339

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.