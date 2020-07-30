Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,375 deaths, 109,400 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 304 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,400.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,224 new tests were performed with a total of 1,161,454 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 869 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 95,217 total tests reported.

There are also 15 new deaths reported for a total of 8,375 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 304

Total Cases: 109,400

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 8,375

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 110

Total Cases: 7,698

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 220

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,617

Suffolk: 21,113

Essex: 17,169

Worcester: 13,243

Norfolk: 10,160

Plymouth: 9,058

Bristol: 9,029

Hampden: 7,381

Barnstable: 1,742

Hampshire: 1,107

Berkshire: 648

Franklin: 398

Unknown: 335

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 6,971

20-29: 17,105

30-39: 17,786

40-49: 16,573

50-59: 18,425

60-69: 14,827

70-79: 9,784

80+: 15,363

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.