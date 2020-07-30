Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,375 deaths, 109,400 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 304 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,400.
According to the Department of Public Health, 12,224 new tests were performed with a total of 1,161,454 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 869 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 95,217 total tests reported.
There are also 15 new deaths reported for a total of 8,375 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 304
- Total Cases: 109,400
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 8,375
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 110
- Total Cases: 7,698
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 220
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,617
- Suffolk: 21,113
- Essex: 17,169
- Worcester: 13,243
- Norfolk: 10,160
- Plymouth: 9,058
- Bristol: 9,029
- Hampden: 7,381
- Barnstable: 1,742
- Hampshire: 1,107
- Berkshire: 648
- Franklin: 398
- Unknown: 335
- Dukes: 65
- Nantucket: 33
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 6,971
- 20-29: 17,105
- 30-39: 17,786
- 40-49: 16,573
- 50-59: 18,425
- 60-69: 14,827
- 70-79: 9,784
- 80+: 15,363
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.