Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,389 deaths, 109,787 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 387 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,787.

According to the Department of Public Health, 19,151 new tests were performed with a total of 1,180,605 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 963 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 96,180 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,389 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 387

Total Cases: 109,787

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 8,389

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 127

Total Cases: 7,825

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 220

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,706

Suffolk: 21,222

Essex: 17,232

Worcester: 13,322

Norfolk: 10,236

Plymouth: 9,086

Bristol: 9,073

Hampden: 7,404

Barnstable: 1,745

Hampshire: 1,126

Berkshire: 653

Franklin: 402

Unknown: 307

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,036

20-29: 17,227

30-39: 17,871

40-49: 16,646

50-59: 18,496

60-69: 14,878

70-79: 9,814

80+: 15,381

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.