Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,389 deaths, 109,787 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 387 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,787.
According to the Department of Public Health, 19,151 new tests were performed with a total of 1,180,605 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 963 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 96,180 total tests reported.
There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,389 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 387
- Total Cases: 109,787
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 8,389
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 127
- Total Cases: 7,825
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 220
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,706
- Suffolk: 21,222
- Essex: 17,232
- Worcester: 13,322
- Norfolk: 10,236
- Plymouth: 9,086
- Bristol: 9,073
- Hampden: 7,404
- Barnstable: 1,745
- Hampshire: 1,126
- Berkshire: 653
- Franklin: 402
- Unknown: 307
- Dukes: 65
- Nantucket: 33
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,036
- 20-29: 17,227
- 30-39: 17,871
- 40-49: 16,646
- 50-59: 18,496
- 60-69: 14,878
- 70-79: 9,814
- 80+: 15,381
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.