Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,389 deaths, 109,787 total confirmed cases

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Friday reported 387 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,787.

According to the Department of Public Health, 19,151 new tests were performed with a total of 1,180,605 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 963 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 96,180 total tests reported.

There are also 14 new deaths reported for a total of 8,389 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 387
  • Total Cases: 109,787
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 8,389

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 127
  • Total Cases: 7,825
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 220

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Middlesex: 25,706
  • Suffolk: 21,222
  • Essex: 17,232
  • Worcester: 13,322
  • Norfolk: 10,236
  • Plymouth: 9,086
  • Bristol: 9,073
  • Hampden: 7,404
  • Barnstable: 1,745
  • Hampshire: 1,126
  • Berkshire: 653
  • Franklin: 402
  • Unknown: 307
  • Dukes: 65
  • Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 7,036
  • 20-29: 17,227
  • 30-39: 17,871
  • 40-49: 16,646
  • 50-59: 18,496
  • 60-69: 14,878
  • 70-79: 9,814
  • 80+: 15,381

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today