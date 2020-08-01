Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,406 deaths, 110,077 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,077.
According to the Department of Public Health, 12,595 new tests were performed with a total of 1,193,200 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 784 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 96,964 total tests reported.
There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,406 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 290
- Total Cases: 110,077
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 8,406
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 138
- Total Cases: 7,963
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 220
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,801
- Suffolk: 21,279
- Essex: 17,305
- Worcester: 13,376
- Norfolk: 10,305
- Plymouth: 9,107
- Bristol: 9,088
- Hampden: 7,433
- Barnstable: 1,755
- Hampshire: 1,132
- Berkshire: 654
- Franklin: 404
- Unknown: 303
- Dukes: 65
- Nantucket: 33
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,096
- 20-29: 17,314
- 30-39: 17,956
- 40-49: 16,701
- 50-59: 18,557
- 60-69: 14,919
- 70-79: 9,841
- 80+: 15,393
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.