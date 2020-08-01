Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,406 deaths, 110,077 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Saturday reported 290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,077.

According to the Department of Public Health, 12,595 new tests were performed with a total of 1,193,200 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 784 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 96,964 total tests reported.

There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,406 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 290

Total Cases: 110,077

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 8,406

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 138

Total Cases: 7,963

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 220

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,801

Suffolk: 21,279

Essex: 17,305

Worcester: 13,376

Norfolk: 10,305

Plymouth: 9,107

Bristol: 9,088

Hampden: 7,433

Barnstable: 1,755

Hampshire: 1,132

Berkshire: 654

Franklin: 404

Unknown: 303

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,096

20-29: 17,314

30-39: 17,956

40-49: 16,701

50-59: 18,557

60-69: 14,919

70-79: 9,841

80+: 15,393

