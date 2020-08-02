Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,417 deaths, 110,430 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 353 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,430.

According to the Department of Public Health, 13,312 new tests were performed with a total of 1,206,512 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.

A total of 329 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 97,293 total tests reported.

There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,417 confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 353

Total Cases: 110,430

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 8,417

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 65

Total Cases: 8,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 221

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 25,894

Suffolk: 21,355

Essex: 17,386

Worcester: 13,415

Norfolk: 10,343

Plymouth: 9,124

Bristol: 9,115

Hampden: 7,467

Barnstable: 1,757

Hampshire: 1,136

Berkshire: 657

Franklin: 405

Unknown: 306

Dukes: 65

Nantucket: 33

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 7,157

20-29: 17,420

30-39: 18,036

40-49: 16,750

50-59: 18,604

60-69: 14,965

70-79: 9,850

80+: 15,411

