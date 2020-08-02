Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,417 deaths, 110,430 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Sunday reported 353 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,430.
According to the Department of Public Health, 13,312 new tests were performed with a total of 1,206,512 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests.
A total of 329 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 97,293 total tests reported.
There are also 11 new deaths reported for a total of 8,417 confirmed cases.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 353
- Total Cases: 110,430
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 8,417
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 65
- Total Cases: 8,028
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 221
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 29.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 25,894
- Suffolk: 21,355
- Essex: 17,386
- Worcester: 13,415
- Norfolk: 10,343
- Plymouth: 9,124
- Bristol: 9,115
- Hampden: 7,467
- Barnstable: 1,757
- Hampshire: 1,136
- Berkshire: 657
- Franklin: 405
- Unknown: 306
- Dukes: 65
- Nantucket: 33
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 7,157
- 20-29: 17,420
- 30-39: 18,036
- 40-49: 16,750
- 50-59: 18,604
- 60-69: 14,965
- 70-79: 9,850
- 80+: 15,411
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.