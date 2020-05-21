Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,148 deaths, 90,084 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 90,084 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,148 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 501,486 individuals have been tested. There are 1,114 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 90,084.

There are also 82 new deaths reported for a total of 6,148.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,084

Middlesex: 19,930

Suffolk: 17,089

Essex: 13,063

Worcester: 9,997

Norfolk: 7,691

Plymouth: 7,366

Bristol: 6,286

Hampden: 5,492

Barnstable: 1,202

Hampshire: 806

Berkshire: 509

Franklin: 310

Unknown: 304

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 3,902

20-29: 11,723

30-39: 13,412

40-49: 12,945

50-59: 14,491

60-69: 11,832

70-79: 8,241

80+: 13,272

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.