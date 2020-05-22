Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests

1  of  3
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 90,889 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,228 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 511,644 individuals have been tested. There are 805 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 90,889.

There are also 80 new deaths reported for a total of 6,228.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,889

  • Middlesex: 20,085
  • Suffolk: 17,180
  • Essex: 13,221
  • Worcester: 10,101
  • Norfolk: 7,724
  • Plymouth: 7,424
  • Bristol: 6,362
  • Hampden: 5,568
  • Barnstable: 1,257
  • Hampshire: 812
  • Berkshire: 510
  • Franklin: 310
  • Unknown: 296
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,007
  • 20-29: 11,843
  • 30-39: 13,576
  • 40-49: 13,055
  • 50-59: 14,598
  • 60-69: 11,935
  • 70-79: 8,290
  • 80+: 13,338

