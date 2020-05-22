Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 90,889 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,228 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 511,644 individuals have been tested. There are 805 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 90,889.

There are also 80 new deaths reported for a total of 6,228.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,889

Middlesex: 20,085

Suffolk: 17,180

Essex: 13,221

Worcester: 10,101

Norfolk: 7,724

Plymouth: 7,424

Bristol: 6,362

Hampden: 5,568

Barnstable: 1,257

Hampshire: 812

Berkshire: 510

Franklin: 310

Unknown: 296

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,007

20-29: 11,843

30-39: 13,576

40-49: 13,055

50-59: 14,598

60-69: 11,935

70-79: 8,290

80+: 13,338

