Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 90,889 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,228 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 511,644 individuals have been tested. There are 805 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 90,889.
There are also 80 new deaths reported for a total of 6,228.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,889
- Middlesex: 20,085
- Suffolk: 17,180
- Essex: 13,221
- Worcester: 10,101
- Norfolk: 7,724
- Plymouth: 7,424
- Bristol: 6,362
- Hampden: 5,568
- Barnstable: 1,257
- Hampshire: 812
- Berkshire: 510
- Franklin: 310
- Unknown: 296
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,007
- 20-29: 11,843
- 30-39: 13,576
- 40-49: 13,055
- 50-59: 14,598
- 60-69: 11,935
- 70-79: 8,290
- 80+: 13,338
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800