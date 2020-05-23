Watch Live
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,304 deaths, 91,662 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 91,662 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,304 deaths.

According to the DPH, 520,986 individuals have been tested. There are 773 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 91,662 in the state. There are also 76 new deaths reported for a total of 6,304.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 91,662

  • Middlesex: 20,232
  • Suffolk: 17,291
  • Essex: 13,334
  • Worcester: 10,251
  • Norfolk: 7,759
  • Plymouth: 7,480
  • Bristol: 6,426
  • Hampden: 5,621
  • Barnstable: 1,264
  • Hampshire: 819
  • Berkshire: 515
  • Franklin: 312
  • Unknown: 319
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,106
  • 20-29: 11,975
  • 30-39: 13,676
  • 40-49: 13,173
  • 50-59: 14,690
  • 60-69: 12,020
  • 70-79: 8,354
  • 80+: 13,404

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

