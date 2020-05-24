1  of  2
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,372 deaths, 92,675 positive tests

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 92,675 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,372 deaths.

According to the DPH, 532,373 individuals have been tested. There are 1,013 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 92,675 in the state. There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 6,372.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 92,675

  • Middlesex: 20,437
  • Suffolk: 17,417
  • Essex: 13,457
  • Worcester: 10,431
  • Norfolk: 7,812
  • Plymouth: 7,559
  • Bristol: 6,596
  • Hampden: 5,687
  • Barnstable: 1,269
  • Hampshire: 830
  • Berkshire: 520
  • Franklin: 313
  • Unknown: 308
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,231
  • 20-29: 12,143
  • 30-39: 13,841
  • 40-49: 13,309
  • 50-59: 14,815
  • 60-69: 12,124
  • 70-79: 8,430
  • 80+: 13,529

