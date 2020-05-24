Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,372 deaths, 92,675 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 92,675 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,372 deaths.
According to the DPH, 532,373 individuals have been tested. There are 1,013 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 92,675 in the state. There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 6,372.
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 92,675
- Middlesex: 20,437
- Suffolk: 17,417
- Essex: 13,457
- Worcester: 10,431
- Norfolk: 7,812
- Plymouth: 7,559
- Bristol: 6,596
- Hampden: 5,687
- Barnstable: 1,269
- Hampshire: 830
- Berkshire: 520
- Franklin: 313
- Unknown: 308
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,231
- 20-29: 12,143
- 30-39: 13,841
- 40-49: 13,309
- 50-59: 14,815
- 60-69: 12,124
- 70-79: 8,430
- 80+: 13,529
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
