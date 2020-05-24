Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,372 deaths, 92,675 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 92,675 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,372 deaths.

According to the DPH, 532,373 individuals have been tested. There are 1,013 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 92,675 in the state. There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 6,372.

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 92,675

Middlesex: 20,437

Suffolk: 17,417

Essex: 13,457

Worcester: 10,431

Norfolk: 7,812

Plymouth: 7,559

Bristol: 6,596

Hampden: 5,687

Barnstable: 1,269

Hampshire: 830

Berkshire: 520

Franklin: 313

Unknown: 308

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,231

20-29: 12,143

30-39: 13,841

40-49: 13,309

50-59: 14,815

60-69: 12,124

70-79: 8,430

80+: 13,529

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.