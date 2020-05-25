Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,416 deaths, 93,271 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 93,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,416 deaths on Monday.

According to the DPH, 540,561 individuals have been tested. There are 596 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 93,271.

There are also 44 new deaths reported for a total of 6,416.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,889

Middlesex: 20,539

Suffolk: 17,480

Essex: 13,575

Worcester: 10,505

Norfolk: 7,844

Plymouth: 7,594

Bristol: 6,681

Hampden: 5,755

Barnstable: 1,277

Hampshire: 834

Berkshire: 523

Franklin: 314

Unknown: 311

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,283

20-29: 12,230

30-39: 13,911

40-49: 13,377

50-59: 14,899

60-69: 12,196

70-79: 8,473

80+: 13,651

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.