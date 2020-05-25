Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,416 deaths, 93,271 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 93,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,416 deaths on Monday.
According to the DPH, 540,561 individuals have been tested. There are 596 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 93,271.
There are also 44 new deaths reported for a total of 6,416.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 90,889
- Middlesex: 20,539
- Suffolk: 17,480
- Essex: 13,575
- Worcester: 10,505
- Norfolk: 7,844
- Plymouth: 7,594
- Bristol: 6,681
- Hampden: 5,755
- Barnstable: 1,277
- Hampshire: 834
- Berkshire: 523
- Franklin: 314
- Unknown: 311
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,283
- 20-29: 12,230
- 30-39: 13,911
- 40-49: 13,377
- 50-59: 14,899
- 60-69: 12,196
- 70-79: 8,473
- 80+: 13,651
