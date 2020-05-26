Breaking News
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Hampden County Jail in Ludlow

Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,473 deaths, 93,693 positive tests

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 93,693 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 545,481 individuals have been tested. There are 422 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 93,693.

There are also 57 new deaths reported for a total of 6,473.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 93,693

  • Middlesex: 20,601
  • Suffolk: 17,533
  • Essex: 13,670
  • Worcester: 10,557
  • Norfolk: 7,863
  • Plymouth: 7,632
  • Bristol: 6,733
  • Hampden: 5,796
  • Barnstable: 1,280
  • Hampshire: 840
  • Berkshire: 537
  • Franklin: 315
  • Unknown: 297
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,330
  • 20-29: 12,293
  • 30-39: 13,965
  • 40-49: 13,434
  • 50-59: 14,956
  • 60-69: 12,236
  • 70-79: 8,511
  • 80+: 13,718

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today