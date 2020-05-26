Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,473 deaths, 93,693 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 93,693 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 545,481 individuals have been tested. There are 422 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 93,693.

There are also 57 new deaths reported for a total of 6,473.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 93,693

Middlesex: 20,601

Suffolk: 17,533

Essex: 13,670

Worcester: 10,557

Norfolk: 7,863

Plymouth: 7,632

Bristol: 6,733

Hampden: 5,796

Barnstable: 1,280

Hampshire: 840

Berkshire: 537

Franklin: 315

Unknown: 297

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,330

20-29: 12,293

30-39: 13,965

40-49: 13,434

50-59: 14,956

60-69: 12,236

70-79: 8,511

80+: 13,718

