Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,473 deaths, 93,693 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 93,693 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 545,481 individuals have been tested. There are 422 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 93,693.
There are also 57 new deaths reported for a total of 6,473.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 93,693
- Middlesex: 20,601
- Suffolk: 17,533
- Essex: 13,670
- Worcester: 10,557
- Norfolk: 7,863
- Plymouth: 7,632
- Bristol: 6,733
- Hampden: 5,796
- Barnstable: 1,280
- Hampshire: 840
- Berkshire: 537
- Franklin: 315
- Unknown: 297
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,330
- 20-29: 12,293
- 30-39: 13,965
- 40-49: 13,434
- 50-59: 14,956
- 60-69: 12,236
- 70-79: 8,511
- 80+: 13,718
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.