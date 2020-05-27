Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,547 deaths, 94,220 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 94,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,547 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 552,144 individuals have been tested. There are 527 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 94,220.

There are also 74 new deaths reported for a total of 6,547.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 94,220

Middlesex: 20,706

Suffolk: 17,596

Essex: 13,778

Worcester: 10,647

Norfolk: 7,880

Plymouth: 7,656

Bristol: 6,779

Hampden: 5,845

Barnstable: 1,286

Hampshire: 843

Berkshire: 539

Franklin: 317

Unknown: 309

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,390

20-29: 12,371

30-39: 14,061

40-49: 13,510

50-59: 15,062

60-69: 12,303

70-79: 8,546

80+: 13,728

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.