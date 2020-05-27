Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,547 deaths, 94,220 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 94,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,547 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 552,144 individuals have been tested. There are 527 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 94,220.
There are also 74 new deaths reported for a total of 6,547.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 94,220
- Middlesex: 20,706
- Suffolk: 17,596
- Essex: 13,778
- Worcester: 10,647
- Norfolk: 7,880
- Plymouth: 7,656
- Bristol: 6,779
- Hampden: 5,845
- Barnstable: 1,286
- Hampshire: 843
- Berkshire: 539
- Franklin: 317
- Unknown: 309
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,390
- 20-29: 12,371
- 30-39: 14,061
- 40-49: 13,510
- 50-59: 15,062
- 60-69: 12,303
- 70-79: 8,546
- 80+: 13,728
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.