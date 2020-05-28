Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,640 deaths, 94,895 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 94,895 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,640 deaths on Thursday.

According to the DPH, 562,323 individuals have been tested. There are 675 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 94,895.

There are also 93 new deaths reported for a total of 6,640.

A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 94,895

Middlesex: 20,857

Suffolk: 17,698

Essex: 13,899

Worcester: 10,713

Norfolk: 7,919

Plymouth: 7,724

Bristol: 6,852

Hampden: 5,878

Barnstable: 1,295

Hampshire: 845

Berkshire: 539

Franklin: 319

Unknown: 318

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,453

20-29: 12,481

30-39: 14,175

40-49: 13,599

50-59: 15,160

60-69: 12,374

70-79: 8,597

80+: 13,811

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.