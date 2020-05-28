Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,640 deaths, 94,895 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 94,895 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,640 deaths on Thursday.
According to the DPH, 562,323 individuals have been tested. There are 675 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 94,895.
There are also 93 new deaths reported for a total of 6,640.
A newly revised report has been issued with six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 20th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 94,895
- Middlesex: 20,857
- Suffolk: 17,698
- Essex: 13,899
- Worcester: 10,713
- Norfolk: 7,919
- Plymouth: 7,724
- Bristol: 6,852
- Hampden: 5,878
- Barnstable: 1,295
- Hampshire: 845
- Berkshire: 539
- Franklin: 319
- Unknown: 318
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,453
- 20-29: 12,481
- 30-39: 14,175
- 40-49: 13,599
- 50-59: 15,160
- 60-69: 12,374
- 70-79: 8,597
- 80+: 13,811
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.