Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,718 deaths, 95,512 positive tests

Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,718 deaths, 95,512 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 95,512 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,718 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 571,745 individuals have been tested. There are 617 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 95,512.

There are also 78 new deaths reported for a total of 6,718.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 95,512

  • Middlesex: 20,972
  • Suffolk: 17,786
  • Essex: 13,994
  • Worcester: 10,816
  • Norfolk: 7,959
  • Plymouth: 7,766
  • Bristol: 6,930
  • Hampden: 5,942
  • Barnstable: 1,303
  • Hampshire: 853
  • Berkshire: 544
  • Franklin: 319
  • Unknown: 289
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,521
  • 20-29: 12,580
  • 30-39: 14,270
  • 40-49: 13,689
  • 50-59: 15,241
  • 60-69: 12,441
  • 70-79: 8,647
  • 80+: 13,882

Donate Today