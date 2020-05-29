Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,718 deaths, 95,512 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 95,512 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,718 deaths on Friday.

According to the DPH, 571,745 individuals have been tested. There are 617 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 95,512.

There are also 78 new deaths reported for a total of 6,718.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 95,512

Middlesex: 20,972

Suffolk: 17,786

Essex: 13,994

Worcester: 10,816

Norfolk: 7,959

Plymouth: 7,766

Bristol: 6,930

Hampden: 5,942

Barnstable: 1,303

Hampshire: 853

Berkshire: 544

Franklin: 319

Unknown: 289

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,521

20-29: 12,580

30-39: 14,270

40-49: 13,689

50-59: 15,241

60-69: 12,441

70-79: 8,647

80+: 13,882

