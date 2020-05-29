Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,718 deaths, 95,512 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 95,512 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,718 deaths on Friday.
According to the DPH, 571,745 individuals have been tested. There are 617 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 95,512.
There are also 78 new deaths reported for a total of 6,718.
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 95,512
- Middlesex: 20,972
- Suffolk: 17,786
- Essex: 13,994
- Worcester: 10,816
- Norfolk: 7,959
- Plymouth: 7,766
- Bristol: 6,930
- Hampden: 5,942
- Barnstable: 1,303
- Hampshire: 853
- Berkshire: 544
- Franklin: 319
- Unknown: 289
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,521
- 20-29: 12,580
- 30-39: 14,270
- 40-49: 13,689
- 50-59: 15,241
- 60-69: 12,441
- 70-79: 8,647
- 80+: 13,882
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.