Breaking News
Springfield police investigating body recovered from Connecticut River
1  of  2
Watch Live
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission 4PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,768 deaths, 96,301 positive tests

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 96,301 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,768 deaths.

According to the DPH, 582,519 individuals have been tested. There are also 789 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 96,301 in the state.

There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 6,768.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 96,301

  • Middlesex: 21,124
  • Suffolk: 17,873
  • Essex: 14,099
  • Worcester: 10,901
  • Norfolk: 8,016
  • Plymouth: 7,819
  • Bristol: 7,089
  • Hampden: 5,982
  • Barnstable: 1,305
  • Hampshire: 855
  • Berkshire: 544
  • Franklin: 319
  • Unknown: 336
  • Dukes: 26
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,597
  • 20-29: 12,694
  • 30-39: 14,373
  • 40-49: 13,786
  • 50-59: 15,325
  • 60-69: 12,527
  • 70-79: 8,682
  • 80+: 13,940

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today