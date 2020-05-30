Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,768 deaths, 96,301 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 96,301 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,768 deaths.

According to the DPH, 582,519 individuals have been tested. There are also 789 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 96,301 in the state.

There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 6,768.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 96,301

Middlesex: 21,124

Suffolk: 17,873

Essex: 14,099

Worcester: 10,901

Norfolk: 8,016

Plymouth: 7,819

Bristol: 7,089

Hampden: 5,982

Barnstable: 1,305

Hampshire: 855

Berkshire: 544

Franklin: 319

Unknown: 336

Dukes: 26

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,597

20-29: 12,694

30-39: 14,373

40-49: 13,786

50-59: 15,325

60-69: 12,527

70-79: 8,682

80+: 13,940

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.