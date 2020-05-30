Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,768 deaths, 96,301 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday there are now 96,301 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,768 deaths.
According to the DPH, 582,519 individuals have been tested. There are also 789 new confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 96,301 in the state.
There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 6,768.
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 96,301
- Middlesex: 21,124
- Suffolk: 17,873
- Essex: 14,099
- Worcester: 10,901
- Norfolk: 8,016
- Plymouth: 7,819
- Bristol: 7,089
- Hampden: 5,982
- Barnstable: 1,305
- Hampshire: 855
- Berkshire: 544
- Franklin: 319
- Unknown: 336
- Dukes: 26
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,597
- 20-29: 12,694
- 30-39: 14,373
- 40-49: 13,786
- 50-59: 15,325
- 60-69: 12,527
- 70-79: 8,682
- 80+: 13,940
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.