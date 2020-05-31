Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,846 deaths, 96,965 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.
According to the DPH, 592,853 individuals have been tested. There are also 664 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 96,965 in the state.
There are also 78 new deaths reported for a total of 6,846.
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 96,965
- Middlesex: 21,287
- Suffolk: 17,936
- Essex: 14,225
- Worcester: 11,018
- Norfolk: 8,079
- Plymouth: 7,859
- Bristol: 7,159
- Hampden: 6,035
- Barnstable: 1,312
- Hampshire: 855
- Berkshire: 544
- Franklin: 320
- Unknown: 296
- Dukes: 27
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,675
- 20-29: 12,778
- 30-39: 14,495
- 40-49: 13,863
- 50-59: 15,441
- 60-69: 12,616
- 70-79: 8,761
- 80+: 14,046
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.