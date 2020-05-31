Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,846 deaths, 96,965 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.

According to the DPH, 592,853 individuals have been tested. There are also 664 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 96,965 in the state.

There are also 78 new deaths reported for a total of 6,846.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 96,965

Middlesex: 21,287

Suffolk: 17,936

Essex: 14,225

Worcester: 11,018

Norfolk: 8,079

Plymouth: 7,859

Bristol: 7,159

Hampden: 6,035

Barnstable: 1,312

Hampshire: 855

Berkshire: 544

Franklin: 320

Unknown: 296

Dukes: 27

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,675

20-29: 12,778

30-39: 14,495

40-49: 13,863

50-59: 15,441

60-69: 12,616

70-79: 8,761

80+: 14,046

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.