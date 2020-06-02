Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,085 deaths, 101,163 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 101,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,085 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the DPH, 605,771 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 358 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 101,163.

46,565 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 885 new cases reported.

There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 7,085.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 248

Total Cases: 97,539

New Deaths: 50

Total Deaths: 6,944

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 110

Total Cases: 3,624

New Deaths:0

Total Deaths: 141

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 101,163

Middlesex: 22,296

Suffolk: 18,636

Essex: 14,795

Worcester: 11,438

Norfolk: 8,600

Plymouth: 8,228

Bristol: 7,380

Hampden: 6,201

Barnstable: 1,430

Hampshire: 883

Berkshire: 568

Franklin: 335

Unknown: 319

Dukes: 41

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,935

20-29: 13,608

30-39: 15,133

40-49: 14,479

50-59: 16,229

60-69: 13,174

70-79: 8,969

80+: 14,292

