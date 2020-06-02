Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,085 deaths, 101,163 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 101,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,085 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the DPH, 605,771 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 358 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 101,163.
46,565 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 885 new cases reported.
There are also 50 new deaths reported for a total of 7,085.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 248
- Total Cases: 97,539
- New Deaths: 50
- Total Deaths: 6,944
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 110
- Total Cases: 3,624
- New Deaths:0
- Total Deaths: 141
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 101,163
- Middlesex: 22,296
- Suffolk: 18,636
- Essex: 14,795
- Worcester: 11,438
- Norfolk: 8,600
- Plymouth: 8,228
- Bristol: 7,380
- Hampden: 6,201
- Barnstable: 1,430
- Hampshire: 883
- Berkshire: 568
- Franklin: 335
- Unknown: 319
- Dukes: 41
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,935
- 20-29: 13,608
- 30-39: 15,133
- 40-49: 14,479
- 50-59: 16,229
- 60-69: 13,174
- 70-79: 8,969
- 80+: 14,292
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.