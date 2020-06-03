Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,152 deaths, 101,592 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 101,592 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,152 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 614,133 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 429 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 101,592.
47,414 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 849 new cases reported.
There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 7,152.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 425
- Total Cases: 97,964
- New Deaths: 68
- Total Deaths: 7,012
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 4
- Total Cases: 3,628
- New Deaths:0
- Total Deaths: 140
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.
Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 101,592
- Middlesex: 22,403
- Suffolk: 18,733
- Essex: 14,857
- Worcester: 11,465
- Norfolk: 8,613
- Plymouth: 8,243
- Bristol: 7,453
- Hampden: 6,237
- Barnstable: 1,435
- Hampshire: 891
- Berkshire: 566
- Franklin: 335
- Unknown: 307
- Dukes: 41
- Nantucket: 13
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 4,993
- 20-29: 13,674
- 30-39: 15,200
- 40-49: 14,573
- 50-59: 16,302
- 60-69: 13,232
- 70-79: 8,982
- 80+: 14,325
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.