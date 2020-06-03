Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,152 deaths, 101,592 positive tests

1  of  2
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 101,592 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,152 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 614,133 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 429 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 101,592.

47,414 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 849 new cases reported.

There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 7,152.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 425
  • Total Cases: 97,964
  • New Deaths: 68
  • Total Deaths: 7,012

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

  • New Cases: 4
  • Total Cases: 3,628
  • New Deaths:0
  • Total Deaths: 140

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 101,592

  • Middlesex: 22,403
  • Suffolk: 18,733
  • Essex: 14,857
  • Worcester: 11,465
  • Norfolk: 8,613
  • Plymouth: 8,243
  • Bristol: 7,453
  • Hampden: 6,237
  • Barnstable: 1,435
  • Hampshire: 891
  • Berkshire: 566
  • Franklin: 335
  • Unknown: 307
  • Dukes: 41
  • Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

  • 0-19: 4,993
  • 20-29: 13,674
  • 30-39: 15,200
  • 40-49: 14,573
  • 50-59: 16,302
  • 60-69: 13,232
  • 70-79: 8,982
  • 80+: 14,325

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

