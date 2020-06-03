Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,152 deaths, 101,592 positive tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports there are now 101,592 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,152 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 614,133 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 429 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 101,592.

47,414 individuals have been tested by antibody tests with 849 new cases reported.

There are also 68 new deaths reported for a total of 7,152.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 425

Total Cases: 97,964

New Deaths: 68

Total Deaths: 7,012

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 4

Total Cases: 3,628

New Deaths:0

Total Deaths: 140

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: In progress Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 27th.

Coronavirus cases by county: Total is 101,592

Middlesex: 22,403

Suffolk: 18,733

Essex: 14,857

Worcester: 11,465

Norfolk: 8,613

Plymouth: 8,243

Bristol: 7,453

Hampden: 6,237

Barnstable: 1,435

Hampshire: 891

Berkshire: 566

Franklin: 335

Unknown: 307

Dukes: 41

Nantucket: 13

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 4,993

20-29: 13,674

30-39: 15,200

40-49: 14,573

50-59: 16,302

60-69: 13,232

70-79: 8,982

80+: 14,325

