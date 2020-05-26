Massachusetts coronavirus testing near me

(WWLP) – An interactive map of testing locations in the state of Massachusetts has been created as an easy way for residents to find COVID-19 testing sites.

You should get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, loss of taste or smell or have been in close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The information on the map of testing sites does change quickly and many locations require pre-screening, a referral, and/or an appointment. Patients should always contact test sites prior to arrival.

To access a map featuring all COVID-19 testing sites in MA, visit: mass.gov/covid-testmap

This map is managed by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Command Center.

