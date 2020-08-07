Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Friday

Watch Live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday.

Baker will be joined with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Undersecretary of Homeland Security Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe at the State House.

Officials will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 111,533 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,470 deaths as of Thursday.

