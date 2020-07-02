Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Thursday

Watch Live at 12PM on WWLP.com

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the State House around 12:00 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will join Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy for an event at Fenway Park.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 109,143 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,081 deaths as of Wednesday.