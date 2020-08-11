Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Tuesday

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday.

Governor Baker to be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the Boston State House.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 112,673 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,519 deaths as of Monday.