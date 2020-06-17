Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Wednesday

Watch Live at 12PM on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito at the State House around 12:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 105,885 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,665 deaths as of Tuesday.

If you participated in a large gathering, you should get tested. You can get tested at one of the over 50 sites at no cost. This testing will be available on Wednesday June 17 and Thursday June 18. Some sites are appointment-only. Please make sure you call ahead to these sites.