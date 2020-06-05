Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker tours LabCentral, to provide COVID-19 update

Breaking News
Police investigation near Foster Street in Springfield
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit LabCentral in Cambridge Friday afternoon where they have a shared laboratory space.

Governor Baker to provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at 2:00 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, LabCentral is a shared laboratory space where resident companies have transitioned their operations to address COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

