41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow

Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker tours UMass Lowell Fabric Discovery Center

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney to tour UMass Lowell’s Fabric Discovery Center where they are conducting high volume screening of locally produced personal protective equipment for FDA approval.

An update on the coronavirus pandemic will be provided live around 3:45 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 94,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,547 deaths as of Wednesday.

