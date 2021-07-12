Massachusetts courthouses loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hampden-county-court-house_563540

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several restrictions that were put in place for courts over the last year have been lifted Monday.

Capacity limits and physical distancing inside a state courthouse are no longer required. However, masks are still mandatory when inside a courthouse. COVID-19 screenings will also still occur when entering the building.

Courts are still allowed to conduct virtual proceedings in civil and criminal cases if needed. A party may request for a proceeding to be conducted virtually but a judge or clerk-magistrate scheduled to preside the case must approve.

People that have tested positive, awaiting test results, or show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed inside state courthouses. If someone with a scheduled appointment is unable to enter the building, they are asked to contact their lawyer for assistance or to call the clerk’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today