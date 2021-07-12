Massachusetts courthouses loosen COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several restrictions that were put in place for courts over the last year have been lifted Monday.

Capacity limits and physical distancing inside a state courthouse are no longer required. However, masks are still mandatory when inside a courthouse. COVID-19 screenings will also still occur when entering the building.

Courts are still allowed to conduct virtual proceedings in civil and criminal cases if needed. A party may request for a proceeding to be conducted virtually but a judge or clerk-magistrate scheduled to preside the case must approve.

People that have tested positive, awaiting test results, or show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed inside state courthouses. If someone with a scheduled appointment is unable to enter the building, they are asked to contact their lawyer for assistance or to call the clerk’s office.