Massachusetts COVID-19 cases continue to head in right direction since state’s reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two months after the state began its gradual reopening plan, the trend of COVID-19 cases is still heading in the right direction.

Out of 10,786 new tests performed in the state on Wednesday, only 192 people tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,063,155 individuals have been tested by molecular tests and 340 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 87,346 total tests reported.

There have been a total of 107,413 cases in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic. Eighteen more people have died of the virus for a total of 8,249 deaths.

The Baker Administration issued a public health order that will prevent people who are uninsured from receiving surprise bills and copays for a COVID-19 test. This new public health order requires that when testing uninsured individuals, providers either bill the federal uninsured portal for reimbursement or provide the test at no cost to the individual.

State officials said ensuring access to testing for insured and uninsured individuals is critical to stopping the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the planet has now surpassed 15 million total cases.

The U.S. has more cases than any other country with nearly 4 million.