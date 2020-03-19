Closings and Delays
Massachusetts COVID-19 cases increases to 328, DPH reports

Coronavirus Local Impact

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released its update on cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. As of Thursday, March 19th, there are 328 confirmed cases.

All counties in western Massachusetts now have at least one case of coronavirus. Franklin County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has three cases, Hampshire with it’s first case and Berkshire County with 18. The newly released numbers show a total of 23 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area.

  • Barnstable: 5
  • Berkshire: 18
  • Bristol: 6
  • Essex: 19
  • Franklin: 1
  • Hampden: 3
  • Hampshire: 1
  • Middlesex: 119
  • Norfolk: 52
  • Plymouth: 5
  • Suffolk: 72
  • Worcester: 14
  • Unknown: 13

Massachusetts ranks 5th in the country with the most COVID-19 cases

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, March 19 there are 10,442 cases and 150 deaths from coronavirus in the United States.

