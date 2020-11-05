Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center activates alert system

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The COVID-19 Command Center will send out a message via the Everbridge Resident Connection Alerts MA System reminding residents of the serious risk that COVID-19 poses to the Commonwealth. These alerts will appear as a phone call or text message.

Residents will also be reminded of new measures announced by Governor Charlie Baker this week including a revised State at Home Advisory, which goes into effect on Friday, November 6.

This alert will reach approximately 4.5 million phone lines, including cell and landlines.

The message will go out at 5 p.m. from Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH and will be sent in English and Spanish.

Residents can choose to receive future messages by text, email, or phone in their preferred language by opting in at mass.gov/covidalerts.

Thursday’s message builds on the Command Center and the COVID-19 Enforcement Intervention Team’s (CEIT) efforts to ensure residents remain vigilant with COVID protections. Earlier this month, the Command Center, in collaboration with MEMA, activated Wireless Emergency Alerts to phones in several high risk communities across the Commonwealth.

This alert is also part of a broader campaign to high risk communities that includes paid advertising and other communications to remind residents that the pandemic is not over, and these best practices will help protect their family, friends and neighbors.

The CEIT continues to engage with high risk communities including a field program which has handed out over 235,000 flyers, 178,000 masks, 16,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 300 large santizer stands at businesses and talked to hundreds of thousands of residents – urging them to mask up, stop hosting gatherings with extended family, be smart if they car pool and remain vigilant about the virus.

Phone message text:

This is an important public health message from Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. COVID-19 remains a serious threat as cases have increased across the state. You have the power to help stop the spread and protect yourself and your loved ones. We have enacted new guidance. Wear a mask in public and follow the new stay-at-home advisory in place between 10pm and 5am every night. Limit social gatherings, including in your home. By following these guidelines you will be protecting your friends and family, and helping us stop the spread. Together, we can combat this deadly disease and save lives. For more information visit mass.gov/COVID19

Text message text:

MA DPH: COVID19 remains a serious threat in MA. Social gatherings are a major contributor. See new guidance effective 11/6. Stop the spread mass.gov/COVID19