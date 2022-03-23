BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,074 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 463
- 5-9 years: 433
- 10-14 years: 471
- 15-19 years: 786
- 20-29 years: 1,984
- 30-39 years: 1,289
- 40-49 years: 976
- 50-59 years: 952
- 60-69 years: 764
- 70-79 years: 435
- 80+ years: 252
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 64,291 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,990,256 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,379 new individuals have tested positive with 4,400,561 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.91%
Hospitalizations:
There are 231 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 39 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 145 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 72 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,074
- Total Cases: 1,556,163
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 18,955
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 142
- Total Cases: 133,587
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,103
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,315,502
- Booster doses administered: 2,907,415
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 132,173
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 50
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,353
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,445
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,910
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.