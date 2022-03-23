BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,074 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 463
  • 5-9 years: 433
  • 10-14 years: 471
  • 15-19 years: 786
  • 20-29 years: 1,984
  • 30-39 years: 1,289
  • 40-49 years: 976
  • 50-59 years: 952
  • 60-69 years: 764
  • 70-79 years: 435
  • 80+ years: 252

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 64,291 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,990,256 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,379 new individuals have tested positive with 4,400,561 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.91%

Hospitalizations:

There are 231 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 39 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 145 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 72 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,074
  • Total Cases: 1,556,163
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 18,955

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 142
  • Total Cases: 133,587
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,103

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,315,502
  • Booster doses administered: 2,907,415

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 62
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 132,173
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,767

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 50
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,353
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,445
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,910
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.