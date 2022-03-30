BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,252 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 493
- 5-9 years: 535
- 10-14 years: 584
- 15-19 years: 873
- 20-29 years: 2,588
- 30-39 years: 1,632
- 40-49 years: 1,332
- 50-59 years: 1,216
- 60-69 years: 903
- 70-79 years: 482
- 80+ years: 293
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 57,820 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,310,481 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,396 new individuals have tested positive with 4,441,591 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.25%
Hospitalizations:
There are 210 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 124 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 79 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,252
- Total Cases: 1,562,922
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 18,989
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 163
- Total Cases: 134,243
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,109
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,321,722
- Booster doses administered: 2,923,586
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 53
- Total Confirmed Cases: 132,500
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,770
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 47
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,573
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,518
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,049
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 990 new cases in the last week with a total of 74,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 121,186 new tests reported with a total of 14,973,394.