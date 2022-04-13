BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 906
- 5-9 years: 673
- 10-14 years: 736
- 15-19 years: 1,367
- 20-29 years: 4,685
- 30-39 years: 2,996
- 40-49 years: 2,044
- 50-59 years: 2,081
- 60-69 years: 1,595
- 70-79 years: 870
- 80+ years: 413
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 65,082 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,992,965 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,455 new individuals have tested positive with 4,531,187 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.48%
Hospitalizations:
There are 286 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 164 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 99 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,969
- Total Cases: 1,582,214
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 19,050
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 269
- Total Cases: 136,173
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,117
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,340,627
- Booster doses administered: 2,961,786
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 114
- Total Confirmed Cases: 133,548
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,078
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 27
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,726
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,515
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 372
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.