BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 906

5-9 years: 673

10-14 years: 736

15-19 years: 1,367

20-29 years: 4,685

30-39 years: 2,996

40-49 years: 2,044

50-59 years: 2,081

60-69 years: 1,595

70-79 years: 870

80+ years: 413

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,082 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,992,965 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,455 new individuals have tested positive with 4,531,187 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.48%

Hospitalizations:

There are 286 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 164 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 99 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,969

Total Cases: 1,582,214

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 19,050

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 269

Total Cases: 136,173

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,340,627

Booster doses administered: 2,961,786

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 114

Total Confirmed Cases: 133,548

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,078

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,726

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,515

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 372

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.