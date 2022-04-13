BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 1,969 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 906
  • 5-9 years: 673
  • 10-14 years: 736
  • 15-19 years: 1,367
  • 20-29 years: 4,685
  • 30-39 years: 2,996
  • 40-49 years: 2,044
  • 50-59 years: 2,081
  • 60-69 years: 1,595
  • 70-79 years: 870
  • 80+ years: 413

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,082 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,992,965 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,455 new individuals have tested positive with 4,531,187 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.48%

Hospitalizations:

There are 286 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 164 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 99 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,969
  • Total Cases: 1,582,214
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 19,050

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 269
  • Total Cases: 136,173
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,340,627
  • Booster doses administered: 2,961,786

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 114
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 133,548
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 59
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,078
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 27
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,726
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 64
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,515
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 372

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.